Kwasi Owusu has been laid to rest on Saturday 7th November 2020 at Sunyani, following the final funeral rites.

'Power House' as he was affectionately called was buried in a boot-like coffin in recognition of his goal-scoring prowess.

READ MORE: List of Ghana Premier League coaches for 2020/2021 season

It is understood the idea to bury him in a boot-like coffin was mooted by his former colleagues to celebrate his enviable achievement as a footballer.

The football fraternity including members of the Ghana Football Association and other football personalities namely former Ghana coach Kwasi Appiah, Asante Kotoko legends Malik Jabir, Ntow Gyan and many others were present to bid him farewell.

Kwasi Owusu played for Ghana from 1967 to 1977 and registered 40 goals for the Black Stars.

Kwasi Owusu passed away on March 30, 2020 in Sunyani after a short illness.

Background

Kwasi Owusu was born on 7th November 1945 at Nkoronza in the Bono Region where he hails from.

‘Power House’ played his lower division football at Techiman before he was spotted and given an opportunity to play his club football with Bofoakwa United in the late 1960’s

Kwasi Owusu played his entire club football for Bofoakwa Tano and featured prominently for the Black Stars for a decade and even captained the senior national football team of Ghana from 1975 to 1977.

He got his name ‘Power House’ at the Black Stars because of his ability to bully defenders with his strength and physically intimidating nature both in the air and when surging forward.

Owusu hit the ground running at Boafoakwa and made his mark which influenced national team handlers to give him the chance to join the Black Stars.

Kwasi Owusu represented Ghana in the 70 Africa Cup of Nations held in Sudan. Owusu was in the thick of event in 1970, scoring three goals as Ghana reached their fourth consecutive final in the continental showpiece.

However, the West Africans lost 1-0 against Sudan and the Black Stars were given an ultimatum to leave the country by the Sudanese Government because they protested against the goal.

One of the high points of Kwasi Owusu’s career was when he represented Ghana in the 1972 Summer Olympic Games held in Munich, Germany.

In the colours of the national jersey, the bulky striker bagged 40 goals and he is among the top three greatest strikers for the Black Stars in international games after Asamoah Gyan and Edward Acquah.

One of the games he displayed his potency in front of goal was a hat-trick he registered against Nigeria in 1973 in a FIFA World Cup qualifier at Lagos.

Hell broke loose when Owusu put Nigeria on the sword and the game ended abruptly. Nigeria fans burnt Ghana’s bus for the trip. The Results was nullified and Ghana were awarded two points two goals, which was the standard practice back then instead of three points three goals.

Kwasi Owusu

'Power House' as he was affectionately called would be remembered for scoring five goals against Niger, before registering four goals in the reverse fixture as Ghana walloped the Nigeriens 15-1 on aggregate in the 1970 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers- netted nine goals in both games. His five goals in a single game for the Black Stars is only surpassed by Kofi Pare who recorded six goals against Kenya as Ghana walloped the East Africans 13-2 in 1965.

At club level, he nurtured another striker in the person of Dan Kwasi Owusu when the latter joined Bofoakwa.

Dan Owusu who was a disciple of Kwasi Owusu would emerge as perhaps the finest striker in the history of the Ghanaian topflight league. He became the first player to win the league top scorer on three consecutive occasions, scoring 24 goals in 1974, 26 goals in 1975 and 28 goals in 1976.

Dan Owusu and Kwesi Owusu formed the deadliest attacking duo in Ghana’s club football history and between them, they gave defenders a hell of a time. In the season that Dan Owusu scored 28 goals, Kwasi Owusu also bagged 24 goals, so between them, they registered 52 league goals for Bofoakwa.

The man who passed away at the age of 75 registered over 100 goals for Bofoakwa and recorded 40 goals for Ghana excluding the one against Nigeria which was nullified (It would have made it 43 goals).

Kwasi Owusu

Kwasi Owusu aside being among the top three goal scorers for the Black Stars is second to Asamoah Gyan on the list of the highest scorers for the Black Stars in competitive international football.

Competitive games for Ghana include World Cup, Nations Cup, Olympic Games, All Africa Games and qualifiers involving these competitions.

He registered an incredible 28 goals for Ghana in competitive games. Below are all the goals he scored in the shirt of the Black Stars.

International goals

Date Match Number of goals scored Competition

17 August 1969 Ghana 6-0 Niger 5 1970 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying game

21 September 1969 Niger 1-9 Ghana 4 1970 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying game

7 February 1970 Congo-Kinshasa 0-2 Ghana 2 1970 Africa Cup of Nations First Round

11 February 1970 Ghana 1-1 Guinea 1 1970 Africa Cup of Nations First Round

15 April 1970 Ghana 3-0 Ivory Coast 1 International Friendly

19 April 1970 Ghana 1-1 Ivory Coast 1 International Friendly

7 February 1971 Ghana 2-1 Sierra Leone 1 International Friendly

2 May 1971 Ivory Coast 2-6 Ghana 2 International Friendly

30 April 1972 Cameroon 0-3 Ghana 1 1972 Summer Olympics

18 June 1972 Dahomey 0-5 Ghana 2 1974 FIFA World Cup qualifying game

2 July 1972 Ghana 5-1 Dahomey 1 1974 FIFA World Cup qualifying game

8 January 1973 Nigeria 4-2 Ghana 1 1973 All-Africa Games First Round

10 January 1973 Tanzania 0-1 Ghana 1 1973 All-Africa Games First Round

14 January 1973 Guinea 2-1 Ghana 1 1973 All-Africa Games Semi-final

23 March 1975 Upper Volta (Burkina) 1-3 Ghana 2 Friendly.

17 August 1974 Nigeria 0-1 Ghana 1 Nigeria/Ghana Festival

11 September 1974 Ivory Coast 1-1 Ghana 1 Friendly

14 December 1975 Ghana 6-2 Guinea 3 1976 Summer Olympics qualifying game

28 March 1976 Ghana 4-0 Togo 1

Friendly

6 April 1976 Ghana 6-0 Liberia 2 1976 Summer Olympics qualifying game

13 April 1976 Mali 3-1 Ghana 1 1976 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying game

20 April 1976 Liberia 1-4 Ghana 2 1976 Summer Olympics qualifying game

27 April 1976 Ghana 4-0 Mali 1 1978 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying game

24 August 1976 Ghana 1-2 Nigeria 1 Nigeria/Ghana Festival

31 August 1976 Ghana 3-0 Nigeria 1 (pen.) Nigeria/Ghana Festival