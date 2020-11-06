There are different schools of thoughts regarding who contributes the most to a team's success. Is it coaches, players or management?

This question is left unanswered because there divergent opinions on the matter

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) in it's quest to recognise the impact of coaches in the game has instituted an award scheme for the best coach ahead of the 2020/2021 Ghana premier League (GPL).

"Coaches of the two top clubs at the end of the Premier League season will go on coaching attachment outside the shores of Ghana. Same will be applicable to the national Division One League, the top Coach in each of the three zones would also go on attachment outside the shores of Ghana. And for the Women’s Premier League, the top Coach in each of the two zones will also undertake an attachment to enhance their capacity outside the shores of Ghana" President Okraku added

The Ghana Premier League which was first played in the 1993/1994 has over the years produced great technical brains who have been able to decide the out of games.

Only four coaches have won the competition more than once: Jones Attoquayefio-5 times, Herbert Addo-2, Masud Didi Dramani-2 and Bashir Hayford.

With the exception of Maxwell Konadu none of the coaches that will be in the dugout for the 18 Ghana Premier League clubs has ever won the competition.

The 2021 Ghana Premier League was launched on Thursday 5th November, 2020.

The season kicks off on Saturday 14th November with former champions Aduana Stars taking on Accra Hearts of Oak in the season's opener.

Below is the list of coaches that will handle the 18 clubs for the upcoming Ghana Premier League

1. Samuel Boadu - Medeama Sc

2. Maxwell Konadu - Asante Kotoko

3. Edward Nii Odoom - Hearts Of Oak

4. Milovan Cirkovic - Ashgold

5. Paa Kwesi Fabian - Aduana Stars

6. Ernest Danso - Bechem United

7. Henrik Peters Lehm - Inter Allies

8. Michael Hesse Odamtten - B. Chelsea

9. Wilfred Dormon - Dreams FC

10. Evans Adotey - Karela United

11. Prosper Nartey Ogum - WAFA

12. Goran Barjaktarevic - Legon Cities

13. Slaviša Bozicic- King Faisal

14. Ernest Thompson - Ebusua Dwarfs

15. Annor Walker - Great Olympics

16.Yaw Acheampong - Elmina Sharks

17. Ignatius Osei Fosu - 11 Wonders

18. David Ocloo - Liberty Professionals