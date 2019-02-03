The Porcupines take on Al Hilal at the Al Hilal Stadium in Omdurman, Khartoum, in their opening fixture of the CAF Confederation Cup, Group C, and Akonnor has made just one change to his starting-XI against Cameroon’s Coton Sport in the second leg of the playoff stage two weeks ago.

Utility defender, Augustine Sefah, missed that fixture in Kumasi due to accumulated cards, but returns to the right-back to push versatile Frimpong to the left-back.

Emmanuel Agyeman Badu and Abdul Ganiyu maintain their spot at centre-back, likewise, the two holding midfielders, Kwame Bonsu and Richard Senanu, as Akonnor lines up a 4-2-3-1 formation for the 16:00 kickoff match.

Kotoko’s starting line-up

Felix Annan (GK), Augustine Sefa, Amos Frimpong, Emmanuel Agyemang Badu, Ismeal Ganiyu, Richard Senanu, Kwame Bonso, Emmanuel Gyamfi, Abdul Fatawu Safiu, Maxwell Baakoh, Songne Yacouba.

Credit: Asantekotokosc.com