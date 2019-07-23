The 100% increment for national associations was announced at the 32ndGeneral Assembly of CAF held at Marriott Hotel in Cairo.

“Another measure which deserves your attention is the differential increase in indemnities of allowances paid to match officials and taken into account by CAF.

“These decisions all come into a new wave of reforms and are meant to give a new dynamic to the general activities of our Confederation,” CAF President Ahmad Ahmad stated in his address.

The grant for each CAF member association is to improve its current infrastructures and develop its football at the national and local levels.