Ahmed declared on Wednesday his intention to go for a second term as President of CAF in March, 2020.

According to BBC Sport Africa, the former President’s second bid is in danger because of the accusation of series of breaches of the FIFA Code of Ethics.

It is understood that the alleged breaches are about his role in CAF’s deal with Tactical Steel.

Tactical Steel is a little-known French gym manufacturer, run by an old friend of Ahmad’s then attaché Loic Gerand, which provided sportswear equipment to Caf in 2017 after an original deal with Puma was cancelled.

The deal with Puma, which was slightly smaller, was worth just under $250,000 while the alternative deal with Tactical Steel – for 22,000 items instead of 15,000 – came to just over $1m.

A FIFA spokesperson refused to comment on the ethics case when contacted by BBC Sport Africa.

“Please note that as a general policy, the independent Ethics Committee does not comment on potential ongoing proceedings nor on whether or not investigations are underway into alleged cases,” the spokesperson said.

“As usual, any information the Ethics Committee may like to share will be communicated accordingly upon their indications.”

The FIFA Investigatory Adjudicatory Chamber has launched an investigation into the matter and they are expected to present its ruling by November.

Ahmad Ahmad will be banned from football if he is found guilty of the allegation levelled against him.