CAFWCL: Ampem Darkoa fail to reach final after losing to Sporting Casablanca on penalties

Comfort Yeboah opened the scoring for Ampem Darkoa after just six minutes when she converted from the spot after a penalty had been awarded to them.

However, Sporting Casablanca restored parity right before the half-hour mark, with Yeboah going from hero to villain when she scored an own goal.

Ampem Darkoa would go into the half-time break with a slender advantage, though, following Jennifer Owusuaa’s audacious strike from the outside of the box.

But the Moroccan club would rally their way back once again, this time Agueicha Diarra scoring from a penalty to make it 2-2.

Both teams had chances to win the game late on but neither could find the back of the net, with the match stretching to penalties.

Misses from Ophelia Serwaa Amponsah, Latifa Abesik and Comfort Yeboah would prove costly as Ampem Darkoa lost 3-2 in the shootout to their opponents.

Sporting Casablanca will now face Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies in the final of the CAF Women’s Champions League on Sunday.