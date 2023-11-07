CAFWCL: Comfort Yeboah stars as Ampem Darkoa Ladies beat ASFAR Club

Ampen Darkoa made a slow start to the game and were punished in the 14th minute when Najat Badri put the defending champions in front.

However, the Techiman-based side turned the game around in the second half, with Yeboah involved in both goals.

Yeboah restored parity in the 57th minute with a thundering strike before her cross forced ASFAR Club’s Nouhaila Benzina to put the ball into her own net four minutes later.

Reacting to her woman-of-the-match performance in the aftermath of the game, Yeboah the coach’s half-time team talk helped the players turn the game around.

“It wasn’t an easy game, very difficult, but we fought and we were able to win the game. The coach spoke to us and assured us we can do it, and it really helped us,” she said.

Meanwhile, Ampem Darkoa have now moved to the top of Group B in the ongoing 2023 CAF Women’s Champions League.

Joe Nana Adarkwah’s side is paired in the same group with Equatorial Guinea’s Huracanes and Malian side AS Mande, who also drew goalless on Monday.