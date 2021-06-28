Chelsea commends Hudson-Odoi for ‘making a difference in Ghana’

“Days after lifting the Champions League trophy in Porto, the winger was packing his bags again and heading to Africa in order to reconnect with family and make a positive difference in the developing nation,” Chelsea said on its official website.

“Among his many activities in the capital, Hudson-Odoi visited local schools and spent time with the capital’s young people, even being treated to an impromptu welcome chorus at one event, while also donating vital supplies to foodbanks in the region.”

Hudson-Odoi arrived in Ghana earlier in June and spent a week fraternising with the locals and meeting some key people.

The winger has Ghanaian parents and his father, Bismark Odoi, played for Ghana Premier League giants Hearts of Oak in the 90s before relocating to England.

He paid a courtesy call on President Nana Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House, where the possibility of a nationality switch was discussed.

He also met with Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif, and the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku.

“Hudson-Odoi has plans to further his charitable endeavours in Accra and spent time meeting the tourism and sports ministers, discussing with them his hope of inspiring the next generation of Ghanaian footballers and improving grassroots facilities across the country,” Chelsea said.

“There was also a special meeting with Nana Akufo-Addo, the President of Ghana (pictured top), again to talk about projects that could help to improve football infrastructure and opportunities for children and young people.”

The club added: “For Hudson-Odoi, it was a chance to give something back to a country that has played such an important, albeit indirect, role in his own football career. It won’t be the last time he visits Accra looking to make a positive difference, either.”