Callum Hudson-Odoi honoured by Chelsea supporters in Ghana

Over the weekend, a short ceremony was organised by the Chelsea Supporters Club of Ghana in honour of the 20-year-old.

Hudson-Odoi was presented with a traditional Ghanaian stool with an Adinkra symbol visibly designed on it.

Pulse Ghana

Among those present at the ceremony were the President of the Chelsea Supporters Club of Ghana, David Akwasi Amofah and other Executive Members of the supporters' group.

A citation on the special stool read: “From the Chelsea Supporters Club of Ghana to Callum Hudson Odoi, for being an outstanding player for Chelsea Football Club.”

Meanwhile, the Chelsea star was also gifted a customised jersey by fans of Accra Hearts of Oak during Sunday’s Mantse Derby.

The Phobians played an entertaining 1-1 draw with city rivals Accra Great Olympics at the Accra Sports stadium to maintain their lead at the summit of the Ghana Premier League.

A stupendous long-range effort from Emmanuel Nettey was cancelled out by a great header from Maxwell Abbey Quaye as the game ended in a stalemate.

Hudson-Odoi, who is currently in Ghana, was present at the stadium to watch the game and he was given a pleasant surprise before kick-off.

The 20-year-old was presented with a customised Hearts jersey which had his name and favoured no.20 printed on it.