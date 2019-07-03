A lot has been said over the week about the happenings in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations that have coincided with that of Ghana’s campaign in the 1982 AFCON, which was the last time Ghana won the title.

Highlights of some of the peculiar historic facts pertaining to the Black Stars Africa Cup of Nations campaign in 1982 such as a 2-2 draw against Libya and this time settled for a 2-2 draw against Benin in their opening game;

And again, drew goalless against Cameroon in 1982 in their second group game, which has repeated itself in 2019, before they finished the group with a win in their last game;

Coupled with the involvement of Kwesi Appiah in the 1982 AFCON and Abedi Pele, whose sons have already scored three of Black Stars four goals in the ongoing competition.

Ghanaians are therefore hopeful that this year is indeed going in their favour.

Another co-incidence that has gone in favour of Ghana is the magic points of five since the biennial contest was changed from an even number to an odd number.

All the winners of the competition since 2013 finished their group with five points and Ghana have repeated that in 2019.

In 2013, Nigeria, the eventual winners were tied on five points with Burkina Faso. After the group stage they overcame all their opponents and claimed the AFCON title.

In 2015, Ivory Coast also topped Group D, which was the last of the four groups with five points and eventually went all the way to clinch the title.

In 2017, Cameroon, were tied on five points with Burkina Faso and beat them all afterwards to win their fifth Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title.

Ghana and Cameroon in 2019 were tied on five points, but Ghana finished as Group F leaders for scoring more goals than the Indomitable Lions.

Since neither Nigeria nor Ivory Coast managed to defend their title, is this year’s history pointing at Ghana, who are also former champions like Nigeria, Ivory Coast and Cameroon.

Aside, Cameroon who are physically part of West Africa, but politically part of Central Africa, the rest of the two former winners in odd years were West Africans.

Another co-incidence of Ghana’s campaign in this year’s AFCON is that the Black Stars faced Tunisia in each of the four titles they clinched (W3, D1). This edition’s too the four-time champions of Africa have a date with Tunisia in the round of 16.