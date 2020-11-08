Paul Pogba returned to Manchester United from Juventus for a world-record fee of £89.3 million plus bonuses of €5 million, surpassing the former record holder Gareth Bale.

However, the Frenchman has been inconsistent since joining the Red Devils.

A section of the fans on several occasion has called on the hierarchy of the club to cut Paul Pogba loose since he has failed to live up to the billing.

His price tag seems to have dropped following his unimpressive spell at Manchester United.

Wontumi who is the chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashanti Region and a staunch fan of Asante Kotoko has said that he will spend £53 million to sign Paul Pogba for the Porcupine Warriors.

“I believe in Nana Yaw Amponsah. I think that guy has the vision to help Ghana’s football so I have asked them to go to Manchester United to trigger the release clause of Paul Pogba… You know day in day out his price comes down and now I learnt it’s around £53M. I will pay," he said on Wuntomi TV.

“I want to bring him to Kumasi Asante Kotoko SC and tell the world that there’s a club in Ghana bigger than Manchester United,” he added.

“There’s a business aspect that you haven’t seen but I will make returns through the sale of his jerseys and others so paying his weekly wages would not be a problem at all.'

During the summer of 2019, Pogba hinted that his time at the club was coming to an end as he said "it could be a good time to have a new challenge somewhere else" with Real Madrid and Juventus being linked to the player.

Despite the speculation of Pogba leaving, he participated in United's preseason.Towards the end of July, Manchester United rejected a £27.6 million plus James Rodríguez offer from Real Madrid for Paul Pogba as they felt the offer fell way below their evaluation of the player

The Reds have already had the country talking with the signing of Brazilian Fabio Gama.

Asante Kotoko start their Ghana Premier League campaign next week against Techiman Eleven Wonders.