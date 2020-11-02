Masawudu Alhassan Suleiman has been in Libya on trials in his quest to land a deal with a lower division club in the North African country.

However, he has been shot dead by some unknown people in Libya.

The news of his death was confirmed on Monday and it has struck his friends and sympathisers who can’t stop wailing for him.

He previously also played for Medeama SC in the Ghana Premier League with his stints with Hearts of Oak coming during the 2012/2013 campaign.