Asante Kotoko were held to a 1-1 draw last week draw last week against FC Nouadibou in Mauritania and the second leg which was scheduled for Saturday 5th December at the Accra Sports Stadium was postponed due to medical reasons.

READ MORE: Ex-Ghana midfielder Owusu-Abeyie returns from retirement after 3 years

Two FC Nouadibou tested positive for Coronavirus which meant the Mauritanian side who travelled to Ghana with sixteen played can't play with 14 players because CAF regulations state that a side can only compete with more than 14 players.

The match commissioner after sometime walked Asante Kotoko onto the field and declared them winners.

The tie was originally scheduled for Saturday 5th December, 2020, but it was postponed to Sunday 6th December because the visitors who had some players testing positive for COVID-19 challenged the test results and requested for a second one to be done, because they had doubts.

However, the second test confirmed the earlier test, hence the match commissioner after getting all his facts right declared Asante Kotoko winners of the clash.

Hence, they have got a walk over to the first round of the 2020-2021 CAF Champions League.