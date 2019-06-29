Having played a 2-2 draw against Benin in their first game, Ghanaians were hopeful for full rewards in the game against the AFCON champions.

Coach Kwesi Appiah and his team, however, could not register a goal in the game against Cameroon with their only two in this tournament coming in the last game against Benin.

Reactions from Ghanaians started coming in and dancehall artiste Shatta Wale took to Twitter to express his opinion on the Black Stars game.

The Ghanaian musician tweeted "Charlie I bore" with a video showing Thomas Partey on the screen.

Shatta followed his 'bore' tweets with a host of tweets joking about the game that he'd like to play.