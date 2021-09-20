Charles Vardis: Former Hearts of Oak midfielder dies at age 35

Vardis played for Hearts for five years before moving to Israeli side Maccabi Herzliya FC in 2008.

He later returned to the Ghana Premier League to play for New Edubiase United after just a year in Europe.

Pulse Ghana

The 35-year-old was also a member of Ghana’s U23 national team, the Black Meteors, having had his first call-up in 2006.

His death comes just a few weeks after the football community mourned the death of former defender Godfred Yeboah.

The former Asante Kotoko left-back is reported to have passed away on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at the age of 41.

Yeboah, who was popularly known as TV3 in his playing days, died while on admission at the Sunyani Regional Hospital.

He was reportedly battling an illness for about a month and was hoping to be recover after seeking medical care, but unfortunately passed on.

Yeboah was laid to rest in a specially designed boot draped in the colours of Asante Kotoko, where he became popular.