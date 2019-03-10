The winger suffered a foot injury last week after scoring in the 3-0 win over Nkana FC at home.

According to the club, he needed two weeks to recover and was ruled out of today's match.

But the speedster has made a miraculous recovery and will be operating on the right wing at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Captain Amos Frimpong returns after serving a one-match ban and Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu steps in for the injured Ismail Ganiu as centre back.

The midfield remains compact with Umar Bashir, Kwame Bonsu and Martin Antwi.

Abdul Fatawu Safiu, who scored a beautiful free-kick last week, plays behind Sogne Yacouba.

Kotoko win a need to boost their chances of reaching the quarter-final stage of the competition.

Asante Kotoko XI to face Al Hilal

Felix Annan-Amos Frimpong, Daniel Darkwa, Emmanuel Agyemang Badu, Wahab Adams, Umar Bashiru, Emmanuel Gyamfi, Kwame Bonsu, Sogne Yacouba, Fatawu Safiu, Martin Antwi