The winger suffered a foot injury last week after scoring in the 3-0 win over Nkana FC at home.
According to the club, he needed two weeks to recover and was ruled out of today's match.
But the speedster has made a miraculous recovery and will be operating on the right wing at the Baba Yara Stadium.
Captain Amos Frimpong returns after serving a one-match ban and Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu steps in for the injured Ismail Ganiu as centre back.
The midfield remains compact with Umar Bashir, Kwame Bonsu and Martin Antwi.
Abdul Fatawu Safiu, who scored a beautiful free-kick last week, plays behind Sogne Yacouba.
Kotoko win a need to boost their chances of reaching the quarter-final stage of the competition.
Asante Kotoko XI to face Al Hilal
Felix Annan-Amos Frimpong, Daniel Darkwa, Emmanuel Agyemang Badu, Wahab Adams, Umar Bashiru, Emmanuel Gyamfi, Kwame Bonsu, Sogne Yacouba, Fatawu Safiu, Martin Antwi