Atsu was on the books of the Blues for five years, although he never made a first-team appearance before crossing carpets to play for Everton.
Chelsea auction jerseys worn against Everton to fund completion of Atsu’s school
Chelsea FC have announced that the jerseys worn by the players in their game against Everton will be auctioned to raise money to fund the completion of a school that the late Christian Atsu was building in Ghana.
Chelsea and Everton, both former clubs of Atsu, faced off in the Premier League on Saturday, with the game ending 2-2 at Stamford Bridge.
A statement from Chelsea said the jerseys worn by the players and other items have been put up for auction to fund the completion of the school started by Atsu.
“Money raised will be going to Arms Around the Child, a charity for which Christian was an ambassador, and it will fund the completion of the school they had started building in his native Ghana,” the club announced.
“The auction, which includes signed shirts from all the squad as well as a variety of items from club legends, will run until 2pm on 8 April.”
Meanwhile, Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta added: “This initiative allows us to celebrate the life of Christian, an individual who was well-loved within the club and someone we deeply miss.
“Christian’s wonderful personality shone through during the times we shared together and any contribution to the shirt auction will offer valuable support towards the legacy he leaves behind.”
Atsu was confirmed dead on Saturday, February 18, 2023, after his lifeless body was pulled out of the rubble in the wake of the earthquake in Turkey.
This followed days of intense search following the devastating earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria in mid-February.
The ex-Chelsea and Newcastle United winger was laid to rest on Friday, March 17, 2022, in his hometown in Ada.
