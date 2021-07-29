Video: Chelsea star Hakim Ziyech hangs out with King Promise during studio session

In a video posted by King Promise on Twitter, Ziyech is seen enjoying the music, before moving to select “CCTV” as his favourite song from the Ghanaian.

“My bro Hakeem Ziyech surprised me at my session tonight & played me his favorite King Promise songs! Love bro. Chelsea for life,” King Promise tweeted.

It would be recalled that the singer also hanged out with fellow Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi when he visited Ghana in June.

Hudson-Odoi was welcomed at the airport by King Promise, who later shared a video of the pair having a good time in Ghana’s capital, Accra.

The singer and footballer were also involved in a five-a-side exhibition match at the Queensland Astro Turf Park.