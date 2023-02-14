ADVERTISEMENT
Chris Hughton must end Ghana’s AFCON drought – Mohammed Polo

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana legend Mohammed Polo has said new Black Stars coach Chris Hughton must prioritise winning the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Black Stars have won the AFCON four times in the past, but are yet to lift any major trophy in the last 41 years.

It’s a trophy drought that has hunted and haunted Ghanaians for over four decades, and Polo believes that must be Hughton’s target.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) announced Hughton as the new coach of the Black Stars on Sunday evening.

Chris Hughton speaking to midfielder Edmund Addo
Chris Hughton speaking to midfielder Edmund Addo Pulse Ghana

He served as technical advisor under erstwhile Ghana coach Otto Addo during the Qatar 2022 World Cup and now replaces the latter at the helm.

The FA’s statement said the former Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur manager will be assisted by George Boateng and Mas-Ud Didi Dramani.

“I think he knows the players; we should listen to him about who he is bringing on board because we need nothing than to return to winning ways,” Polo told Bryt FM, as quoted by Footballghana.

“The AFCON trophy has eluded us for a long time and it’s long overdue, we’ve been marking time for long. To me it’s a task for him to win the trophy. They’ve taken the decision to appoint him because he’s been in the terrain for some time now, so winning AFCON should be a priority under Hughton.”

Mohammed Polo
Mohammed Polo ece-auto-gen

Polo was a household name in Ghana football in the 1970s and 1980s while playing for Accra Hearts of Oak.

He was also an integral member of the Black Stars team that won the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in 1978

The 66-year-old’s impressive performances earned him a nomination for the African Footballer of the Year award in 1977.

Polo is widely regarded as one of the greatest players ever to emerge from Ghana and was dubbed the ‘Dribbling Magician’ during his playing days.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga
