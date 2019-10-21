Okyehene Tees Off

Held in honour of the 20th anniversary celebrations of the Okyenhene, Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin II, Mbii playing off handicap 4, totaled 40 points to win men's group A, beating by two shots runner-up, Kofi Akyene (38) who played off handicap 12. A point behind in third place was Ekow Nyarko (handicap 5) with Kofi Yeboah taking 4th place on 36 points.

Sponsored by telecommunications giants, MTN who aside donating GH¢100,000 towards the Okyenhene's anniversary, had a lot of mouthwatering prizes for the winners in various categories of the one-day 9-hole event, Constance Awuni clocked 34 points playing off handicap 9 to emerge the ladies group A champion, beating into 2nd place, F. Okyie Gyeabour who totalled 32 points off handicap 11.

Men's group B also rewarded the top 4 which saw Nash Antwi (handicap 23) top with 40 points, second prize went to Kofi Gyimah (37 points off handicap 28), Mike Adu Domfeh (handicap 22) finished third on 32 points whilst Nana Yaw Bamfo took home the 4th prize after totalling 30 points playing off handicap 18.

"MTN is happy to join in the celebration of the 20th anniversary of His Royal Majesty Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin II. I would like to congratulate Okyenhene and Okyenman for this milestone. Two decades of leading Okyenman and defining the destiny of its people with grace and eminence is worth celebrating," said MTN Board chairman, Ishmael Yamson in his speech.

"To celebrate your 20th year upon ascension to the throne, we are here to provide a different feel from the traditional activities and connect on the golf course with Okyenhene and people from Okyenman who are

also business people and understand the benefits of playing golf to unwind and share ideas," he added.

Meanwhile, Ellen Appiah amassed 32 points playing off handicap 23 to win the ladies' group B competition where Gladys Awuni emerged the runner-up on 29 points, also off handicap 23.

The Seniors were not left out which saw Charles Martey, playing off handicap 13, run away with the men's title on 38 points, a massive eight points ahead of runner-up, Joe Dadson (handicap 20) whilst Maggie Oppong totalled 21 points off handicap 19 to take home the ladies' prize.

Auxiliary prizes went to Jerry Tetteh for men's longest drive whilst Elizabeth Captan took the ladies' reward in the same category. Closest to the pin prizes were taken by the eventual winners, Christopher Mbii and Constance Awuni in the men's and ladies' divisions respectively.