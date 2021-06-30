‘This is not my level, I could’ve reached football’s highest level’ – Christian Atsu

However, the winger has so far endured a journeyman career, punctuated by several injury setbacks.

The 29-year-old recently parted ways with Newcastle United after failing to make a single Premier League appearance in the just-ended season.

Pulse Ghana

A series of niggling injures saw Atsu drop the Premier League club’s reserve side, where he managed just six games.

Currently entering the twilights of his career, Atsu has already lined up for seven European clubs, including Porto, Everton, Bournemouth and Malaga.

He also endured a failed stint with Premier League giants Chelsea, and was farmed out on loan severally before eventually leaving the Stamford Bridge outfit permanently in 2017.

Speaking about how his career has progressed so far, Atsu admitted that he should be playing at the highest level of football but hasn’t quite managed that yet.

“I know I could have reached a higher level by now because I believe with all my heart even when I was leaving for Europe, I knew I will play football to the highest level.

“I know this is not my level, the level I am supposed to be,” he told Accra-based Starr FM, as quoted by Sportsworldghana.

Meanwhile, Atsu has rarely featured for the Black Stars since the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt.