Christian Atsu: I’ll be a failure if I retire without winning a trophy for Ghana

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana winger Christian Atsu has said it’s sad that the Black Stars haven’t won anything in nearly four decades.

The 29-year-old said he is, therefore, determined to win a trophy for Ghana before finally hanging his boots.

Atsu made his international debut in 2012 and has since amassed 65 caps and scored nine goals for Ghana.

Christian Atsu
Christian Atsu

“The coach understands and he told me to let him know when I’m ready. I need to be playing first,” he told The Athletic.

“If you look at the players Ghana has produced since we last won the AFCON (in 1982), it’s very sad.

“We must target the January 2022 tournament. If I am part of it, as I hope, I will give everything. I do not want to retire without winning a trophy for Ghana. If I do, I’ll be a failure."

Atsu recently parted ways with Newcastle United after failing to make a single Premier League appearance last season.

The winger was one of the brightest prospects in Ghana football when he made his Black Stars debut at the age of 20 and was even dubbed ‘Ghana’s Messi’.

However, he has so far endured a journeyman career, punctuated by several injury setbacks in recent years.

Despite showing flashes of his brilliance for the Black Stars, Atsu and his international teammates have not been able to end the country’s 39-year trophy drought.

The former Newcastle United forward was, however, part of the Ghana side that reached the final of the AFCON in 2015, narrowly losing to the Ivory Coast on penalties.

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga

