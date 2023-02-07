Christian Atsu injured on right foot and having breathing difficulties after rescue

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano also reported earlier that the Ghanaian winger was having difficulties with breathing after being rescued.

“Christian Atsu has been found alive and has now been rescued from the rubble and transported to hospital after suffering injuries to his right foot and suffering from breathing difficulties. Stay strong, Chris!” Romano wrote on Facebook.

On Monday, it emerged that the 31-year-old winger had been trapped in the rubble after a devastating earthquake hit the country.

Atsu, who currently plays for Turkish side Hatayspor, had been trapped under the rubble together with the club’s sporting director Taner Savut.

However, after hours of searching for the duo, it was confirmed on Tuesday morning that the Ghanaian has finally been found alive.

Hatayspor manager Mustafa Özat told Turkish radio channel Radyo Gol that the club’s sporting director is still yet to be found.

"Christian Atsu was removed from the wreckage with injuries," Özat said, as quoted by BBC Sport.

"Unfortunately, our sporting director Taner Savut is still under the rubble. Hatay was deeply affected. We are coming towards the end of the most dangerous hours."