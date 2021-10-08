Christian Atsu reacts to Newcastle United’s Saudi-backed £300 million takeover

This brings an end to Mike Ashley's 14-year ownership of the club, who are currently 19th on the Premier League table.

Atsu parted ways with Newcastle United in June before going on to sign a two-year contract with Saudi Arabian side Al Raed.

The 29-year-old’s move to Asia ended his decade-long spell in Europe, which saw him play in Portugal, England, the Netherlands and Spain.

Having spent five years with the Magpies, the Ghanaian winger expressed his delight at the investment coming to the club.

In a post on Twitter, Atsu extended his congratulations to the entire fan base of Newcastle United after the announcement.

“Congratulations to all Newcastle fans,” he tweeted, accompanied by clapping emojis.

Atsu made a big move from Porto to Chelsea in 2013 but struggled to nail down a place in the team.

He was subsequently sent out on loan to Vitesse, Everton, Malaga and Bournemouth, before finally joining Newcastle United in a permanent deal.