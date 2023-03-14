Christian Atsu to be buried in his hometown

There will also be a filing past, before the mortal remains of the former Chelsea and Newcastle United winger will be laid to rest in his hometown.

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

Atsu was confirmed dead on Saturday, February 18, 2023, after his lifeless body was pulled out of the rubble in the wake of the earthquake in Turkey.

This followed days of intense search following the devastating earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria in mid-February.

Tributes have poured in from far and near, with many expressing their condolences to the footballer’s family and loved ones.

Meanwhile, Ghanaian music sensation Black Sherif delivered an emotional performance in memory of the late Atsu at the Wireless Festival in Abu Dhabi.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 21-year-old singer was one of the artistes who performed at the concert on Saturday, 11th March at the Etihad Park, Yas Island.

Black Sgerif performed ‘Songs of Freedom’ by Bob Marley and the Wailers and dedicated his performance to the deceased footballer.