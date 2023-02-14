Christian Atsu’s agent criticises Hatayspor over lack of effort in search for player

It’s been over a week since the footballer was trapped under the rubble after a devastating earthquake rocked some parts of Turkey.

Atsu, who plays for Turkish side Hatayspor, was trapped under the rubble together with the club’s sporting director Taner Savut.

Both are still yet to be found, with the football world uniting in praying for their safety and hoping for their rescue.

“Things are moving incredibly slow and as a result of that many rescues are being delayed, and lives are being lost due to the lack of resources available to the workers,” the player’s agent said in a statement.

“It is unfortunate that the club is not on the ground with us, side by side, in the search for Christian. Their position and influence, accompanied with their local knowledge would be extremely helpful.

“We implore the President of the club and mayor of Hatay, Lütfü Savaş to provide additional resources to speed up the rescue efforts as a priority.”

He noted that they have located Atsu’s exact room and even two pairs of shoes belonging to him, but the player himself remains missing.

Read the agent’s full statement below:

It has been 9 days since the earthquake and we still have not located Christian. I am at the quake site in Hatay with Christian’s family. The scenes are unimaginable and our hearts are broken for all the people affected.

During my time here we have been able to locate Christian Atsu’s exact room location, and we have found two pairs of his shoes.

Yesterday we received confirmation that thermal imagery was showing signs of up to 5 lives, however, I am told that the only real confirmation of life is through sight, smell and sound, and unfortunately we were not able locate Christian.

This is a difficult situation and we are extremely grateful to all the Turkish and foreign rescue teams, local civilians and volunteers for their efforts and response in rescuing survivors. However, we urgently need more resources, including a translator, on the ground.

