Christian Eriksen discharged from hospital after successful operation

Denmark international Christian Eriksen has been discharged from the hospital after successfully undergoing surgery.

Eriksen fell unconscious during Denmark’s opening Euro 2020 game against Finland at Parken Stadium on Saturday.

The unfortunate incident happened just before half time and caused the game to the stopped by referee Anthony Taylor.

The Inter Milan star was, however, attended to by the medical staff and was resuscitated before being stretchered off the pitch.

It was later disclosed that Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest, after which he went under the knife at a hospital in Copenhagen.

However, the FA has now announced that Eriksen has been discharged after a successful operation.

In a statement, the FA said the attacking midfielder will go home and spend time with his family after the surgery.

"It has been incredible to see and feel. The operation went well, and I am doing well under the circumstances,” Eriksen added.

"It was really great to see the guys again after the fantastic game they played last night. No need to say, that I will be cheering on them on Monday against Russia."

This comes after the Danish team doctor revealed that the player will be fitted with a heart-starting device.

Dr. Morten Boesen said Eriksen will need an ICD – implantable cardioverter defibrillator – due to rhythm disturbances.

