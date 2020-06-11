He said players have every right to have fun in camp, but warned that they “can’t be joking all the time.”

The Black Stars are known for their entertaining ‘jama’ sessions and have developed a reputation of singing and dancing before matches.

While some players believe it helps to boost morale before a game, others hold that it helps to calm their nerves.

Asked if he would ban the practice in the Black Stars’ camp, Akonnor replied: “No, no, no. It’s part of us.”

The 45-year-old explained that, while he prefers a lively dressing room, he also wants his players to be focused before every game.

“You can’t be singing all the way to the pitch. When you sing a little, you relax a little,” the Ghana coach said on Citi TV.

“Football requires concentration. We could be joking an hour prior to the game but after that, you need to concentrate on the game. You can’t be joking all the time otherwise, you’ll be joking when you get on the field.”

CK Akonnor was named Black Stars coach some months ago, replacing Kwasi Appiah at the helm.