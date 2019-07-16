The former Netherlands international failed to lead the Indomitable Lions to defend the trophy they won two years ago.

Cameroon finished second in Group H, behind Ghana, but were eliminated after suffering a 3-2 loss to Nigeria in the round of 16.

The country’s early exit did not sit well with the Cameroon FA, who have decided to terminate Seedorf’s contract.

Speaking on state television CRTV, Cameroon Sports Minister Professor Narcisse Mouelle Kombi confirmed the coach’s sacking.

According to him, the former AC Milan manager “is not fit” to handle the Cameroon national team.

“We thank Seedorf and his assistant Kluivert but we do not consider them as technically genius coaches who can take us to the promise land in the near future so we have terminated his contract,” Mr. Kombi stated.

Seedorf succeeded Hugo Broos as coach of the Indomitable Lions, after the latter led the side to AFCON glory in 2017.