Speaking on Accra based Happy FM following Ghana’s exit from the tournament, the former Kotoko player cited Inter Milan’s Kwadwo Asamoah as one of those who did not give a hoot to directions by the head coach.

“Kwesi Appiah was too lenient with the boys. Some of the attitudes of the players show that they don’t respect him. He couldn’t control some of them.”

“The players didn’t help Kwesi Appiah, they were tactically indiscipline, some of them did whatever they want to on the field, Kwadwo Asamoah is one of such players” he said on Happy FM.

“It seems like we can’t control these boys when they come to play for the nation, they don’t exhibit the same attitude at their club level,” he added.

Meanwhile, Ghana have left their base in Ismailia after their elimination from the 2019 AFCON.

The Black Stars were kicked out of the tournament on Monday, July 8 after losing 5-4 on penalties to Tunisia in the Round of 16 after playing out a 1-1 draw in 120 minutes.