Asante Kotoko lost 2-0 last two weeks against Ivorian side San Pedro and exited the CAF Confederation Cup 2-1 on aggregate.

He joined Asante Kotoko from rivals AshGold four months ago after winning the Normalisation Committee Tier 11 Cup with the Miners.

"Management has terminated the contract with Norwegian Coach, Kjetil Zachariassen after a meeting at the club secretariat in Kumasi today," a statement of the club's Twitter handle read.

Zachariassen's job was under threat after the club's elimination in both CAF Club inter-club competition.

The former Ashantigold gaffer spent a week in Ivory Coast after the team's defeat to San Pedro citing reason's as his life is at risk because of fans threat.

He made the headlines for the wrong reason when he said Asante Kotoko don’t have what it takes to compete in the CAF Champions League after they were knocked out by Etoile du Sahel before they dropped down to the CAF Confederation.

Fans of the Porcupine Warriors became agitated over the coach’s comment and even called for his dismissal before he could start the Confederation Cup campaign.