Corrupt officials frustrated my attempt to redevelop El-Wak Stadium – Marcel Desailly

Pulse Ghana

“It was hell trying to find out who exactly it belongs to,” Desailly told on Joy Sports during an exclusive interview last Saturday.

“From the military side and others. My aim was not to take the place for myself, considering the military are the ones that use the place for some official duties.

“But the guys were not opening up. We are corrupt, I have to say the truth!”

Desailly was born in Ghana to Ghanaian parents but decided to play for France after relocating to the European country at a young age.

Pulse Ghana

The 52-year-old won the FIFA World Cup, Euros and the Confederations Cup in what was a trophy-laden international career with France.

He later returned to Ghana to invest in grassroots football by building the Lizzy Sports Complex at East Legon in Accra.

The former Chelsea and AC Milan star said he had hoped to redevelop the El-Wak Stadium to accommodate more sporting facilities.

“I had the model. El-Wak needed commercial spaces around, just as I had done at Lizzy’s, reorganize the sports facilities because there was handball, basketball,” he noted.

“I could create a pool as well as the track around it, a gym just to be able to bring income to maintain the sports facility.”