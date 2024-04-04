Corruption in FIFA’s statutes doesn’t mean corruption in Ghana’s laws – Kwesi Nyantakyi

Nyantakyi’s burgeoning career as a football administrator came crashing down after he was fingered in an investigative documentary by Anas Aremeyaw Anas on corruption in Ghana football.

Anas’ exposé, which captured Nyantakyi allegedly taking cash gifts and peddling influence, led to him resigning as GFA President, as well as losing his positions as FIFA Council Member and 1st Vice President of CAF.

The 55-year-old was subsequently handed a lifetime ban and fined 500,000 Swiss Francs by FIFA, although his lifetime ban was later reduced to 15 years following an appeal at CAS.

He was also charged with conspiracy to commit fraud and corruption by a public officer, but was later granted bail with some sureties, with the case still pending in court.

Having now declared his intention to contest for the vacant Ejisu parliamentary seat following the demise of MP John Kumah, Nyantakyi said he can only be adjudged to have committed a crime based on its definition in Ghana’s laws.

“What is wrong with Mr Nyantakyi's character? I am a man of good character,” Nyantakyi said on Joy News’ PM Express.

“Have I been declared to be a man of bad character by any court of competent jurisdiction in Ghana or by any committee or anything of that sort in Ghana? Have I?”

He added: “That is an arbitration. It is not part of Ghana's laws. Corruption in FIFA statutes doesn't mean corruption in Ghana law. They're entirely different in meaning. We're operating within the laws of Ghana so you must confine yourself to the meaning of crime as defined in Ghana.”