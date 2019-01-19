According to Mr. Sanou, despite his side's first leg defeat to the Porcupine Warriors in CAF Confederations Cup play-offs, he is confident of victory on Sunday.

Coton Sport lost 3-2 to Kotoko in Yaounde and have to beat the Kumasi giants by a two goal difference scoreline to progress to the group stages of the competition.

"Asante Kotoko is a small club when it comes to matches on the contingent in the last 20 years. We're going to beat them on Sunday for Ghanaians to cry. Our loss to Kotoko wasn't because they were exceptional," Fernard Sanou told Sikka FM.

Asante Kotoko reach the finals of the maiden edition of the CAF Confederations Cup and were in the group stages in 2008 but have failed to make any significant impact since.

This is the closest the Reds have come to reaching the group stages in over a decade.

Meanwhile, Coton Sports were booted out of the CAF Champions League to set up the tie with Asante Kotoko.

The winner on aggregate in Kumasi tomorrow will progress to the group stages.

culled from Ghanasoccernet