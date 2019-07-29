This will make Cristiano Ronaldo neighbours with kick boxer Conor McGregor.

The four-bedroom pad adds to the Portugal skipper’s soccer vast property empire estimated to be worth £27million.

The pad is a four-bedroom property and boasts stunning views.

A sneak peek of the villa highlights incredible features including a golf course, LED driveways, private gyms, cinema rooms and infinity pools.

The property which sits within a luxury development for the super-rich also boasts of a beautiful scenery that provide endless views of the Mediterranean.

The interior has rafts of ceiling-to-floor windows and floating staircases to give a sense of spaciousness.