He has now joined football greats like Pele, Johan Cruyff, Diego Maradona, Zinedine Zidane, Lionel Messi, etc on the list of past winners of the award instituted by Spanish authoritative media house Marca in 1997.

The first recipient of the award was Pele in 1997.

Cristiano Ronaldo received the Marca Legends award for winning league titles in England, Spain and Italy.

READ MORE: Cristiano Ronaldo acquires £1.3million villa in Marbella

The 34-year-old after winning the Premier League and the La Liga with Manchester United and Real Madrid, respectively joined Juventus last season to help them clinch the Serie A.

Ronaldo accompanied by family members and his partner Georgina Rodriguez, Ronaldo made an appearance in the Spanish capital to collect the prize.

The award was presented to him by none other than Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, but only after Ronaldo had entered the room to Tina Turner's 'Simply the Best'.

Below is the full list of past winners

1. Pele (1997)

2. Johan Cruyff (1999)

3. Diego Maradona (1999)

4. Alfredo Di Stefano (1999)

5. Francisco Gento (2007)

6. Zinedine Zidane (2008)

7. Luis Aragones (2008)

8. Raul (2009)

9. Lionel Messi (2009)

10. Kaka (2009)

11. Paolo Maldini (2009)

12. Vicente Del Bosque (2011)

13. Angel Maria Villar (2011)

14. Ronaldo Nazario (2011)

15. Fabio Capello (2011)

16. Andres Iniesta (2011

17. Fernando Hierro (2011)

18. Franz Beckenbauer (2012)

19. Fernando Torres (2012)

20. Quini (2012)

21. Luis Arconada (2012)

22. Marcelino Garcia Toral (2014)

23. Xavi (2015)

24. Luis Suarez (2016)

25. Hugo Sanchez (2018)

26. Cristiano Ronaldo (2019)