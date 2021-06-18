Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 300 million Instagram followers

In January 2020, Ronaldo became the first athlete to reach 200 million followers and he’s now extended it to 300 million.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has more followers than Barcelona star Lionel Messi (219 million) and Neymar (152 million).

As it stands, only the official account of Instagram (397 million) has more followers than the former Manchester United and Real Madrid winger.

Ronaldo’s 300 million followers is followed by Ariana Grande, who has 244 million followers, while actor and former wrestler Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has 246 million Instagram followers.

Meanwhile, the Portugal captain caused a massive drop in Coca-Cola’s market value earlier this week when he advised fans to drink water instead of the fizzy drink.

Speaking ahead of Portugal’s Euro 2020 Group F opener against Hungary on Monday, the Juventus star completely snubbed Coca-Cola.

Not only did he pushed aside two bottles of the carbonated soft drink, he also urged fans to stick to drinking water.

Ronaldo is a known advocate of a healthy diet but his actions, this time, cost Coca-Cola billions of dollars.

According to ESPN, Coca-Cola’s share price dropped by 1.6% to $55.22 soon after Ronaldo's actions, culminating in a drop from $242 billion to $238 billion– a $4bn drop.

On the pitch, though, Ronaldo went ahead to equal Asamoah Gyan’s record of scoring in nine successive major international tournaments.

The Juventus forward scored twice as Portugal opened their Euro 2020 campaign with a 3-0 win over Hungary on Tuesday.

The 36-year-old’s double saw him join Gyan as the only players to score in nine consecutive major international tournaments.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has scored in every tournament, including the World Cup and European Championships, since 2004.