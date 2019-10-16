Cristiano Ronaldo beat the likes of Lionel Messi, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Neymar and Ronaldinho. The 34-year-old earned a staggering £38million on the social media platform last year which doubled that of his long time rival Messi.

A recent study shows that out of the major celebrities around paid to promote products on Instagram, Ronaldo has been the highest earner by far.

Cristiano Ronaldo raked in over £38million for promoting posts on Instagram in 2018.

A number of posts from last year was looked at by the authors of the study Buzz Bingo, and it proved that Ronaldo's 34 sponsored posts earned £38.2m making it £780,000 per post.

While Messi's 36 posts on the social media platform earned him £18.7m in total resulting to £518,000 in every posts made.

Reality TV star Kendall Jenner is the third with £12.7m at £489,000 per post while retired footballer David Beckaham is ranked fourth.