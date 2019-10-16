Senegal defeated their Ghanaian counterparts 3-1 on penalties after the game had ended in a one-all draw in the final of the 2019 WAFU Championship on Sunday.

Maxwell Konadu who guided the Black Stars B to the final of the WAFU Championship has however been named coach of the tournament, edging Senegal coach Seringne Saliou Dia to the award.

Ghana started the tournament with a slim margin win over the Gambia before they defeated Burkina Faso on penalties to set a date with Ivory Coast in the semis.

The black Stars B showed class in the semi-finals as they hammered Ivory Coast 3-1 in a game which saw Shafiu Mumuni bag a hat-trick.

Maxwell Konadu and his boys will now shift their attention to the second leg of the CHAN qualifier against Burkina Faso.