Cristiano Ronaldo: Saudi lawyer calls for deportation of Portugal star

Emmanuel Ayamga

Cristiano Ronaldo has come under the spotlight, with a Saudi lawyer calling for his deportation following an obscene gesture he made.

Ronaldo’s Al Nassr were resoundingly beaten 2-0 by rivals Al Hilal on Tuesday, with both goals coming from Odion Ighalo.

The defeat left Al Nassr three points behind league leaders Al-Ittihad, who could move six points clear if they win their game in hand.

While walking off the pitch, Ronaldo was subjected to jeers by the Al Hilal fans, who kept chanting Messi’s name.

In response, the Portugal international grabbed his crotch – a gesture which is deemed disrespectful and obscene in Saudi Arabia.

Lawyer Nouf bin Ahmed subsequently filed a complaint with the Saudi Prosecutor’s Office against Ronaldo.

He accused the former Real Madrid forward of committing “a crime of public indecency” and further called for his arrest and deportation.

“It is considered a crime of public dishonour, and it is one of the crimes that entails arrest and deportation if committed by a foreigner,” the lawyer said.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo endured a frustrating game and was shown a yellow card by referee Mike Oliver when he delivered a headlock on Gustavo Cuellar and then slammed him to the ground during the game against Al Hilal.

The move, with is synonymous with the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), has since gone viral on social media.

The Portugal captain has, however, scored 11 goals in 11 games since joining Al Nassr and has also provided two assists.

