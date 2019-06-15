Seville's cathedral will today be packed out by the more than 400 people invited to the wedding of Real Madrid footballer Sergio Ramos and television star Pilar Rubio. It's a guest list brimming with famous faces - but one celebrity who hasn't been included is Ramos' former club colleague Cristiano Ronaldo.

Despite the large size of the event, the vast number of friends and colleagues that Ramos and Rubio have accrued during careers that have touched a range of industries (sport, TV, music...) meant that there just wasn't room for everyone.

Other former Madrid club-mates are invited...

The current Madrid squad, coach Zinedine Zidane, and club chiefs such as president Florentino Pérez will all be at the wedding, while former club-mates like Ronaldo Nazário, Roberto Carlos and David Beckham, players with whom Ramos remains good friends, will also be there. Having been at the Bernabéu for 14 years, however, the defender has shared the dressing room with many, many footballers...

Cristiano and family on holiday in Greece instead

So as the bride and groom take their vows in the Andalusian capital, Juventus star Ronaldo will instead be busy enjoying a well-earned break in Greece with his partner, Georgina Rodríguez, and their four children. Indeed, Rodríguez took to social media on Wednesday to share a photograph of the happy family on board their private jet to their holiday destination on the Greek coast.