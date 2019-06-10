The UEFA Technical Observers' all-star XI includes at least one player from each of the four finals contenders.

Cristiano Ronaldo played a key role to inspire Portugal to the UEFA Nations League triumph scoring a hat-trick in the semi-finals, so it was well-deserved for him to make the list.

While Vigil Van Dijk arguably the greatest defender in the world at the moment earned his place after providing a shield to the Netherlands goalkeeper and backline as the Dutch reached the final.

Other notable names in the UEFA Nations League team of the tournament include Daley Blind, Xherdan Shaqiri Frenkie de Jong, Georginio Wijnaldum, Bernardo Silva, etc.

Below is the full list of the UEFA Nations League team of the tournament.

Goalkeeper: Jordan Pickfordd (England)

Defender: Nélson Semedo (Portugal)

Defender: Rúben Dias (Portugal)

Defender: Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands)

Defender: Daley Blind (Netherlands)

Midfielder: Bruno Fernandes (Portugal)

Midfielder: Frenkie de Jong (Netherlands)

Midfielder: Georginio Wijnaldum (Netherlands)

Forward: Bernardo Silva (Portugal)

Forward: Xherdan Shaqiri (Switzerland)

Forward: Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)