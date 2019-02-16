Their rivalry was at its fiercest when both were competing in La Liga.

Ronaldo has since moved on to Juventus but he has shown no signs of slowing down as he leads the way in the Serie A scoring charts with 18 goals from 23 games.

The pair have each won Ballon d’Or five times, with Ronaldo’s former Real team-mate Luka Modric breaking their 10-year duopoly on the prize in 2018.

Ronaldo will be in action for Juventus when they host Frosinone in Serie A tonight.

Messi, meanwhile, appears to have shaken off any injury concerns ahead of Barcelona’s clash with Real Valladolid tomorrow.

Their incredible form and influence for their clubs over the years would suggest there is not much to separate the players.

But stats presented by WhoScored suggest this is not the case.

The website has rated Ronaldo and Messi’s form each year dating back to the 2009/10 season - the Portuguese’s first as a Real Madrid player.

The Barcelona forward outranks his rival in the current campaign with a score of 8.5 to 7.8.

But as it turns out, the Argentine has also scored better than Ronaldo in nine of the last 10 seasons.

2018/19 - Serie A and La Liga stats

22(1) - Appearances - 19(2)

1995 - Minutes - 1707

18 - Goals - 21

7 - Assits - 10

2 - Yellow cards - 1

0 - Red cards - 0

4.8 - Shots per game - 6.4

82.1 - Pass success(%) - 85.6

0.2 - Aerials won - 1

10 - MOTM - 8

8.50 - WhoScored rating - 7.84

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi since 2009

2017/18

Lionel Messi - 8.7

Cristiano Ronaldo - 7.9

2016/17

Lionel Messi - 8.5

Cristiano Ronaldo - 7.6

2015/16

Lionel Messi - 8.5

Cristiano Ronaldo - 8.0

2014/15

Lionel Messi - 8.8

Cristiano Ronaldo - 8.5

2013/14

Lionel Messi - 8.3

Cristiano Ronaldo - 8.3

2012/13

Lionel Messi - 8.8

Cristiano Ronaldo - 8.2

2011/12

Lionel Messi - 8.9

Cristiano Ronaldo - 8.3

2010/11

Lionel Messi - 8.8

Cristiano Ronaldo - 8.3

2009/10

Lionel Messi - 8.7

Cristiano Ronaldo - 8.5