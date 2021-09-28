Cristiano Ronaldo’s former Manchester United teammate now sells milk

The 32-year-old came from the club’s academy and made his senior debut for Sir Alex Ferguson’s side in 2009.

Eckersley, however, could not secure a place in the first team and was, therefore, sold to Burnley.

He went on to play for Plymouth Argyle, Bradford City, Bury Toronto FC and New York Red Bulls, with Oldham being his last club.

In a recent interview, the former midfielder revealed that since quitting football in 2016, he now sells oat milk.

“Oldham had no money or hope, I was coming back from a wedding, we had a newborn baby and I told my wife I wanted to quit football,” Eckersley told the Athletic.

“It was a relief, I had enough money to last six months or a year. I’ve been thinking about Cristiano Ronaldo being back at United, the last time he was there I was there, I was training with him, and now I’m a dairyman and I sell oat milk.”

The former midfielder, however, maintains that he’s currently doing very well, as he has his own house and produces 25,000 litres of milk every month.

“We have our own house, our garden and we grow our own food. It’s a town without roads, a community of about 40 people with everything vegetarian and 100 percent organic.