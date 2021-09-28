RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Cristiano Ronaldo’s former Manchester United teammate now sells milk

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Many footballers prefer to remain in the sport after retirement, but there are others who also branch into other stuff.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s former Manchester United teammate now sells milk
Cristiano Ronaldo’s former Manchester United teammate now sells milk

That is the story of Richard Eckersley, who once played alongside Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United.

Recommended articles

The 32-year-old came from the club’s academy and made his senior debut for Sir Alex Ferguson’s side in 2009.

Richard Eckersley battling against Gareth Bale
Richard Eckersley battling against Gareth Bale Pulse Ghana

Eckersley, however, could not secure a place in the first team and was, therefore, sold to Burnley.

He went on to play for Plymouth Argyle, Bradford City, Bury Toronto FC and New York Red Bulls, with Oldham being his last club.

In a recent interview, the former midfielder revealed that since quitting football in 2016, he now sells oat milk.

Richard Eckersley and his wife
Richard Eckersley and his wife Pulse Ghana

“Oldham had no money or hope, I was coming back from a wedding, we had a newborn baby and I told my wife I wanted to quit football,” Eckersley told the Athletic.

“It was a relief, I had enough money to last six months or a year. I’ve been thinking about Cristiano Ronaldo being back at United, the last time he was there I was there, I was training with him, and now I’m a dairyman and I sell oat milk.”

The former midfielder, however, maintains that he’s currently doing very well, as he has his own house and produces 25,000 litres of milk every month.

Emmanuel Adebayor plays football with the lads from Totsi

“We have our own house, our garden and we grow our own food. It’s a town without roads, a community of about 40 people with everything vegetarian and 100 percent organic.

“We’re producing 25,000 litres of milk per month in glass bottles, everything is reusable and it’s a circular business model, we have 22 employees and we want to be the largest milk distributor in the UK in the next five years,” he added.

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Chelsea's Alonso to stop taking the knee

Chelsea's Spanish defender Marcos Alonso will no longer take the knee before matches Creator: Glyn KIRK

Ronaldo overtakes Messi as top 10 highest-paid footballers are revealed; see full list

Ronaldo overtakes Messi as top 10 highest-paid footballers are revealed; see full list

Milovan Rajevac names 32-man provisional squad for Zimbabwe double-header

Milovan Rajevac names 32-man provisional squad for Zimbabwe double-header

I can solve Ghana’s goal-scoring problem – Daniel Lomotey

I can solve Ghana’s goal-scoring problem – Daniel Lomotey