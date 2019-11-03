Ricardo Marques Ferreira was found dead in bed by a cleaner at a hotel in Zurich on Friday.

Portugal’s leading tabloid Correio da Manha today linked him to the former Real Madrid and Man United star, describing him as “Cristiano Ronaldo’s hairdresser.”

The hair stylist and make-up artist, from the island of Madeira like Cristiano, posted a photo on social media of him putting the final touches to the footballer's look for a September 2015 photoshoot.

The dead man, whose body was discovered around 2pm on Friday, was found in bed with multiple stab wounds.

The dead man, nicknamed Caju, had been living in Zurich for the past two years and had been staying at the hotel where he was killed for around a week.