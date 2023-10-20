Cristiano Ronaldo’s son joins Al Nassr U13 team; wants to play with his father

Cristiano Jr played for Real Madrid’s youth team when his father was there and again joined Juventus’ youth team when Ronaldo swapped La Liga for the Serie A.

Goal reports that Cristiano Jr has now signed for Al Nassr’s Under 13s, once again toeing his father’s line in moving to the Middle East.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ronaldo joined Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr in January and has since been followed by current Ballon d'Or holder Karim Benzema to Al-Ittihad.

The move made Ronaldo the highest-paid player in the world, with an estimated £175 million per year contract.

The 38-year-old has hit the ground running at the Saudi Arabian club, having registered 40 goals in 2023 – the most by any player in the world.

The Portugal captain has been staying with his girlfriend and children since moving to the Middle East earlier this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, in 2019, Ronaldo disclosed that his son Cristiano Jr hopes to one day play with him before he (Ronaldo) retires from football.