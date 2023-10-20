The 13-year-old is the oldest son of Ronaldo and has been following in the footsteps of his father by also playing football.
Cristiano Ronaldo’s son joins Al Nassr U13 team; wants to play with his father
Cristiano Jr, the son of football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, will also line up for Al Nassr after signing for the club’s Under-13 team and will wear the no.7 jersey.
Cristiano Jr played for Real Madrid’s youth team when his father was there and again joined Juventus’ youth team when Ronaldo swapped La Liga for the Serie A.
Goal reports that Cristiano Jr has now signed for Al Nassr’s Under 13s, once again toeing his father’s line in moving to the Middle East.
Ronaldo joined Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr in January and has since been followed by current Ballon d'Or holder Karim Benzema to Al-Ittihad.
The move made Ronaldo the highest-paid player in the world, with an estimated £175 million per year contract.
The 38-year-old has hit the ground running at the Saudi Arabian club, having registered 40 goals in 2023 – the most by any player in the world.
The Portugal captain has been staying with his girlfriend and children since moving to the Middle East earlier this year.
Meanwhile, in 2019, Ronaldo disclosed that his son Cristiano Jr hopes to one day play with him before he (Ronaldo) retires from football.
"Sometimes, my son tells me: ‘Dad, hold on for a few more years, I want to play with you’. But that will be difficult,” the five-time Ballon d’Or winner said.
