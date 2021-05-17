RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Leicester City apologise to Chelsea over Amartey’s actions after FA Cup final

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Premier League side Leicester City have issued an apology to Chelsea over the actions of Daniel Amartey in the aftermath of Saturday’s FA Cup final.

Leicester City apologise to Chelsea over Amartey’s actions after FA Cup final
Leicester City apologise to Chelsea over Amartey’s actions after FA Cup final Pulse Ghana

The Foxes won their first-ever FA Cup trophy when defeated Chelsea 1-0 at Wembley Stadium, thanks to a wonder strike by Youri Tielemans.

Recommended articles

While celebrating the triumph in their dressing room, Amartey was captured on camera throwing Chelsea’s pennant to the ground.

The Ghanaian came under severe criticism from Chelsea fans, with some taking to Twitter to express the displeasure at his actions.

A section of some neutral fans also described Amartey’s behaviour as ‘disrespectful’ and ‘unwarranted’.

The latest development is that Leicester City have reached out to Chelsea to apologise over the incident.

The BBC’s Football Daily reports that the Blues have since accepted the apology, as both teams share a cordial relationship.

Meanwhile, Leicester will face Chelsea again in a crucial Premier League top four decider on Tuesday.

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Stephen Appiah names top 5 Black Stars players, leaves out Asamoah Gyan

Stephen Appiah names top 5 Black Stars players, leaves out Asamoah Gyan

Liberian president Weah's son sentenced over 'Ibiza-style' parties

George Weah has been president of Liberia since 2018 Creator: ISSOUF SANOGO

John Mahama’s son Sharaf scores to kickstart 2021 Wolves Cup tournament

John Mahama’s son Sharaf scores to kickstart 2021 Wolves Cup tournament

C.K Akonnor to name Black Stars squad for two European friendlies today

Ghanaians raise questions over CK Akonnor’s latest Black Stars call-ups