Leicester City apologise to Chelsea over Amartey’s actions after FA Cup final

While celebrating the triumph in their dressing room, Amartey was captured on camera throwing Chelsea’s pennant to the ground.

The Ghanaian came under severe criticism from Chelsea fans, with some taking to Twitter to express the displeasure at his actions.

A section of some neutral fans also described Amartey’s behaviour as ‘disrespectful’ and ‘unwarranted’.

The latest development is that Leicester City have reached out to Chelsea to apologise over the incident.

The BBC’s Football Daily reports that the Blues have since accepted the apology, as both teams share a cordial relationship.