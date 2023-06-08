Daniel Amartey ‘linked’ to Chelsea after being spotted with Mauricio Pochettino

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Amartey is seen having a conversation with Pochettino at what looks like a private location.

Although it is unknown what exactly the pair talked about, but some fans on social media believe a move to Chelsea could be on the cards.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pochettino has a big job on his hands at the moment after being announced as Chelsea’s new manager last month.

The ex-Tottenham manager is aiming to turn things around for the London outfit, who finished 12th in the Premier League and also ended the season without any trophy.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Leicester confirmed the departure of Amartey after six and a half years at the King Power Stadium.

The centre-back is one of seven players who have been let go by the Foxes following the expiration of their contracts

Amartey won the Premier League, FA Cup and Community Shield during his time at Leicester and also played in the Champions League with the club.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

However, the Foxes endured a disappointing campaign in the 2022/23 season, which ultimately led to their relegation to the Championship.

A statement from the club said: “Youri Tielemans, Çağlar Söyüncü, Daniel Amartey, Nampalys Mendy, Ryan Bertrand, Ayoze Pérez and Tetê will all bring their spells at King Power Stadium to an end.”

It added: “Amartey and Mendy, meanwhile, both moved to Filbert Way in 2016, with the former making the first five of his near-150 appearances for City during the Club’s Premier League title-winning season.

“Amartey went on to feature for the Club in all domestic competitions, and three European campaigns.

ADVERTISEMENT