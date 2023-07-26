Daniel Amartey: Why I bought car for my childhood coach in Ghana

Earlier this year, the newly-signed Besiktas centre-back went viral after buying a car for a man who coached him while he was young.

Although Amartey himself was not in the country at the time, his team presented a Toyota Vitz to the said coach.

Having joined Turkish side Besiktas following the expiration of his contract at Leicester City, the Ghanaian explained his kind gesture.

"Yes, this news is true. He was my football coach in Ghana when I was 12,” Amartey said, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

“That is why I bought him the car. He was a good person because it is very difficult for someone to help you in Africa. He helped me a lot when I was young, he did everything he could. That's why I gave him a car.”

Meanwhile, fellow Black Stars defender Alexander Djiku also moved to Turkey as free agent to join Fenerbahce.

After successfully passing his medical on Monday, Djiku’s arrival was officially confirmed by the club two weeks ago.

While Fenerbahce secured his signature, other clubs including Mainz 05 in the Bundesliga and French Ligue 1 side Lille also showed interest in acquiring Djiku’s services.