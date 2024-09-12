Photos: Barcelona unveil Ghanaian youngsters David Oduro and Abdul Aziz Issah

Oduro, a left-back, signed for Barcelona from Ghana Premier League side Accra Lions, while Issah also joined from Dreams FC.

Oduro was on trials with the Spanish giants earlier this year before signing a three-year contract with Barca Atletic, the club’s youth team.

ADVERTISEMENT

Issah was also a standout performer last season after playing a key role in Dreams FC’s journey to the semi-finals of the CAF Confederations Cup.

The 18-year-old emerged as the top scorer in the continental competition after contributing four goals and two assists in 10 matches.

David Oduro and Abdul Aziz Issah will join Barcelona's B team

He was also instrumental in helping Dreams FC recover from their poor start in the Ghana Premier League to finish in ninth position.

ADVERTISEMENT

Issah’s impressive performances saw him linked with several clubs in Ghana and across the continent but he ultimately chose Barcelona and will to join the club’s B team to continue with his development.

On Thursday, both Oduro and Issah were unveiled by Barcelona along with the club’s other new signings, with photos of their unveiling going viral.

The president of Dreams FC was also present at the unveiling and posed for photos with Aziz at Barcelona’s training group.